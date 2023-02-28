Topeka Public Infrastructure Committee puts hold on project due to inflation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s Public Infrastructure Committee met this morning to discuss funding for 2 planned projects. The committee discussed the cost increase for reconstructing a portion of 17th street.

“The project budget was established for 17th street, that was 14 million 600 thousand dollars,” said Braxton Copley, Public Works Director for the city of Topeka. “In the intervening 7 years since then, we have seen an incredible amount of inflation, particularly in the last 2 years. That is requiring us to do an amendment to the project budget to get it to the point to where we actually have sufficient funding to actually fund this.”

This particular project is for a complete reconstruction of 17th street from I-470 to MacVicar. The previous cost of the 14 million dollars has NOW more than doubled to over 32 million dollars. That spike has some taking another look at the project.

“It’s a little bit stunning, frankly, to think that we’re going to spend $32 million on less than 3 miles of a 3 lane street,” said Deputy Mayor Neil Dobler. “I’m not going to support this. I think it’s time to come back and take a look at it.”

The committee decided to meet again in one month to discuss alternate options for the 17th street project to lower the cost. The second item on today’s agenda had to do with the Polk Quincy viaduct.

“The city has to have it’s utilities relocated prior to the secretary letting the Polk Quincy viaduct project to bid,” said Copley.

The current timeline is to bid the Polk Quincy project in September of 20-24 and award the project in October and begin the work in early 20-25. The committee voted 3-0 in favor of the timeline and was going to ask K-DOT if they could segment the project timeline instead of requiring it all to be moved by the deadline.

