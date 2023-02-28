Topeka Public Infrastructure Committee puts hold on project due to inflation

17th street project price more than doubles
City of Topeka Public Infrastructure Committee holds meeting.
City of Topeka Public Infrastructure Committee holds meeting.(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s Public Infrastructure Committee met this morning to discuss funding for 2 planned projects. The committee discussed the cost increase for reconstructing a portion of 17th street.

“The project budget was established for 17th street, that was 14 million 600 thousand dollars,” said Braxton Copley, Public Works Director for the city of Topeka. “In the intervening 7 years since then, we have seen an incredible amount of inflation, particularly in the last 2 years. That is requiring us to do an amendment to the project budget to get it to the point to where we actually have sufficient funding to actually fund this.”

This particular project is for a complete reconstruction of 17th street from I-470 to MacVicar. The previous cost of the 14 million dollars has NOW more than doubled to over 32 million dollars. That spike has some taking another look at the project.

“It’s a little bit stunning, frankly, to think that we’re going to spend $32 million on less than 3 miles of a 3 lane street,” said Deputy Mayor Neil Dobler. “I’m not going to support this. I think it’s time to come back and take a look at it.”

The committee decided to meet again in one month to discuss alternate options for the 17th street project to lower the cost. The second item on today’s agenda had to do with the Polk Quincy viaduct.

“The city has to have it’s utilities relocated prior to the secretary letting the Polk Quincy viaduct project to bid,” said Copley.

The current timeline is to bid the Polk Quincy project in September of 20-24 and award the project in October and begin the work in early 20-25. The committee voted 3-0 in favor of the timeline and was going to ask K-DOT if they could segment the project timeline instead of requiring it all to be moved by the deadline.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy R. L. Stover
Hiawatha hospice network president arrested on alleged sex crimes
On February 27, the KU Police Department responded to a welfare check call at Lewis Residence...
KU student found dead in dorm room
FILE
2/3 who claimed gender discrimination in TPD receive promotions
John Whipple, Eric Cournoyer, Brand Langland, Zach Brown.
Four behind bars after meth, marijuana found in separate traffic stops
Roberta Taylor
KC woman behind bars after fentanyl found during traffic stop

Latest News

The winning teams at regional events advance to the state finals on March 25 in Topeka. State...
2023 KidWind Regional Challenge held in Manhattan
2023 KidWind Regional Challenge held in Manhattan
2023 KidWind Regional Challenge held in Manhattan
13 News at Six
The Topeka Zoo celebrated a major milestone in its project to paint the city’s storm drain...
Topeka Zoo celebrates milestone in conservation program