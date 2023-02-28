Topeka native turns 100, invited to National Purple Heart Honor Mission 2023 tribute

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On February 21st, the city of Topeka honored former police chief James Freel for his 100th birthday and Monday the recognition kept on coming.

“Each year we honor a purple heart recipient from each of the 50 states to represent their state,” said Russell Vernon, a retired army colonel and executive director of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission, “and this year from all the nominations from the state of Kansas, you’ve been selected.”

Freel turned 100 years old Monday and was chosen to represent Kansas in the 2023 Purple Heart Patriot Project Mission in New York in September.

“Honored, of course,” said Freel. “I’m either one of the more fortunate or one of the less fortunate. The people I’m associated with, the people I’m relatives with, my neighbors and friends, I’m just glad I’m one that get’s to stay awhile.”

James Freel enlisted in the Marines and in February of 1945, he was among the first marines to invade Iwo Jima. During the invasion, Freel was struck in the back of the neck by a piece of shrapnel from a mortar shell.

“It was kind of like a bee sting and I reached up here where it felt stung and pulled my hand back and it was full of blood,” said Freel, “so I reached back there to see if my head was still there and it was, so I was still ambulatory and called for a core man and there was one nearby and they put a bandage around my neck and I thought well I’m alright.”

Jim was sent to the medical ship though for further treatment where he saw what is now one of the most iconic photographs ever taken.

“I sat there in the hospital ship 4 days until they raised the flag, before they left, I saw the flag go up,” said Freel. “Of course, you wonder. I didn’t know any of the details of it, but it was the most photographed picture except that girl getting kissed by the sailor in San Francisco at the end of the war.”

Russell Vernon says when reviewing service and post-service records of Purple Heart recipients from Kansas, James Freel was the perfect candidate.

“We just don’t look at military service,” said Vernon, “it’s the service since you’ve been back from combat. But boy he served his state, his city, his community ever since he came back and he continues to serve veterans today.”

The National Purple Heart Honor Mission is funded largely by grassroots efforts covers the full costs for veterans being honored, such as Freel. Donations can be made at their website Purple Heart Mission.

