Surveys are In: Community pride on the rise around the Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Surveys are in and the results show that community satisfaction in and around the Capital City has significantly improved.

The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Tuesday, Feb. 28, that results are in for the 2022 Net Promoter Score Survey which indicates community satisfaction in Topeka and Shawnee Co. The last survey was held during the final year of Momentum 2022 and the results come after the conclusion of the strategy.

Officials noted that the community will now begin to implement Momentum 2027.

According to GTP, the results show notable improvement in community satisfaction compared to initial findings in 2017. The 2022 data shows progress in community morale with a 20-point jump in the number of those who actively promote the area - 12% in 2017 to 32% in 2022.

Topeka net promoters over time (Greater Topeka Partnership)

“These are encouraging numbers!” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “When I arrived in Topeka, I immediately noticed the city’s greatest obstacle was its own self-image. Over the past five years, this community has worked to reimagine itself, and the progress we’ve made is stunning. Our GDP has grown by $2 billion; household incomes have jumped 25%; our downtown core is being rebuilt; and our population growth is now leading the state. These improvements are being noticed and impacting our survey results. Today, nearly 70% of those polled would recommend our city to others. This is up dramatically from 2017, when we first surveyed the community and found that only 41% of people at the time recommended our community. This is progress worth celebrating.”

Meanwhile, the organization said those who were actively negative about the community fell from 59% in 2017 to 33% in 2022. In total, 67% of those surveyed would actively or passively recommend the area to others.

Net promoter scores by brand (Greater Topeka Partnership)

“Our Net Promoter Score has moved to ‘minus 1,’ which is calculated by comparing the number of active promoters in the community to the number of active detractors,” said Patrick Altenor, economic advisor for GO Topeka. “For comparison, a company like Apple has an NPS of ‘plus 47′ — with NPS being measured on a scale of ‘minus 100′ to ‘plus 100.’ Topeka’s improved promoter score is now stronger than a legacy brand like Disney, which is estimated to be at ‘minus 7.’ Facebook, for comparison, is at ‘minus 21.’”

Regularly leveraged by Fortune 500 companies, GTP indicated that Net Promoter Score is an internationally recognized tool to track community morale and apply best practices from the business world to strategic planning. Each year, it said the survey asks a new version of the same question - How likely is it hat you would recommend Topeka and Shawnee County?

“NPS has become a useful set of data for us to evaluate our progress,” said Tara Dimick, tri-chair of the Momentum 2027 leadership committee. “It is exciting to see our improvement over the past six years. To move the needle from ‘minus 47′ to ‘minus 1′ is stunning. I’m also encouraged that our community growth is resonating across demographics. This year’s data showed that 77% of those 55 and older would positively recommend Topeka. Meanwhile, 67% of those aged 25 to 44 would recommend the city, and 100% of those aged 18 to 24 responded they are ‘likely’ or ‘very likely’ to recommend Topeka to someone they meet!”

