Soon-to-be formerly tenured professors file suit against ESU for firing policy

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two tenured professors from Emporia State are hoping to push back on the school’s new elimination policy with a case they hope is taken up by the Kansas Supreme Court.

Kansas Supreme Court records indicate that two soon-to-be former tenured professors at Emporia State University, Dr. Christopher Lovett and Dr. Amanda Miracle, have filed a lawsuit against Emporia State University and the Kansas Board of Regents. The pair await respective administrative appeals in the Kansas Office of Administrative Hearing to reveal the fate of their careers.

In September 2022, the Kansas Board of Regents unanimously approved Emporia State’s Framework for Workforce Management which it claimed would refocus attention to align resources to meet the needs of students. However, the move set off a chain reaction that began with protests by students as they saw it as a means to cut staff without oversight. Since then, 33 employees have been notified of their impending termination.

In October, the American Association of University Professors urged the Board of Regents and ESU to rethink the move. However, Emporia State has claimed the move allows it to now focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The suit has requested the Supreme Court to require the defendants to follow the Kansas Administrative Procedures Act and not violate their constitutional rights, including the 5th and 14th Amendments. The pair seeks the award of all appropriate monetary damages, including attorney’s fees.

The professors alleged that the precedent set in the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals by the Tonkovich v. Kansas Bd. of Regents decision holds that tenure rights are property rights protected by both the 5th and 14th amendments. Each respondent has also been accused of refusing to provide due process regarding their termination from ESU despite the precedent and the Kansas Administrative Procedures Act.

Of the 33 employees Emporia State has terminated so far, the plaintiffs claim that 19 of those have pending appeals under the same procedural framework. They also noted the need for speedy adjudication as they continue to be refused procedure and due process rights. They also claim that the Board of Regents approved an unprecedented elimination policy adopted by the University.

Emporia State and KBOR have alleged that the new policy was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow ESU to restructure and discontinue several degree programs as well as terminate tenured faculty without having to follow its own established and approved policies and due process requirements - let alone comply with state and federal law.

According to the suit, Emporia State dismissed a policy it had used since 1985 for the new procedures. It had last been updated in 2010.

