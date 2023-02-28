Second man accused of shooting near Wild Horse Saloon arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has confirmed that a second suspect has been arrested in connection to an early-morning weekend shooting near Wild Horse Saloon.

Just after 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, officials said Lonzell R. Lee, 40, of Topeka, was arrested in connection to the shooting. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated battery.

Officials said they were called to the area of 3200 SW Topeka Blvd. with multiple reports of shots fired early Sunday morning. One person was found at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

Shortly after the first arrival, TPD indicated that two more victims showed up at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds who had been transported in a private vehicle.

Just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, TPD said Michael E. Moten II, 27, of Topeka, had also been arrested in connection to the shooting. Moten had been booked into jail on the criminal discharge of a firearm at a vehicle. He has since bonded out of jail.

Michael Moten (Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)

Lee remains behind bars with no bond listed.

