Scouting begins for Chiefs fresh off Super Bowl win

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City Chiefs decision-makers are headed to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine fresh off a Super Bowl win to scout new talent for some old favorites.

Officials with the Kansas City Chiefs indicate that more than 300 college prospects will embark on the ultimate job interview - the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. The event will again be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and consists of interviews, medical evaluations, workouts and drills. All in preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft - to be held in Kansas City.

The Chiefs said several of its top decision-makers - Head Coach Andy Reid and General Manager Brett Veach - will be in attendance.

According to the 2023 Super Bowl Champions, the 319 prospects invited to the Combine include a handful of players from Kansas City area high schools including:

Kansas State University DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah - Lee’s Summit High School University of Michigan WR Ronnie Bell - Park Hill High School Rice University DE Ikenna Enechukwu - Ruskin High School Northwestern University DL Adetomiwa Adebawore - North Kansas City High School

The Chiefs also noted that area university connections to keep an eye on are as follows:

Kansas State University - RB Deuce Vaughn, WR Malik Knowles, DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah and DB Julius Brents

University of Kansas - OL Earl Bostick Jr. and LB Lonnie Phelps

University of Missouri - DL Isaiah McGuire

For a full list of counts in the 2023 Combine, click HERE.

