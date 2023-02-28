Report finds Overland Park residents among happiest in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Overland Park residents are among the happiest adults in the nation, right next to those who live in California.

With March 20 set as International Day of Happiness and 83% of Americans reporting they are stressed out about inflation, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Feb. 28, that it has released its report on 2023′s Happiest Cities in America.

In order to find where residents feel most content, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 of the largest cities across 30 indicators of happiness. Data sets range from depression rate to income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.

The report ranked Overland Park 4th overall with a total score of 68.93. The Kansas City suburb ranked 6th for emotional and physical well-being, 87th for income and employment and 6th for community and environment.

To the south, Wichita ranked 131st overall with a total score of 48.38. It ranked 130th for emotional and physical well-being, 136th for income and employment and 101st for community and environment.

Lastly in the Sunflower State, Kansas City ranked 147th overall with a total score of 45.84. It ranked 137th for emotional and physical well-being, 127th for income and employment and 159th for community and environment.

The report also found that Overland Park had the third-highest sports participation rate.

According to the report, the happiest cities are:

Fremont, Cali. San Jose, Cali. Madison, Wis. Overland Park, Kan. San Francisco, Cali.

The least happy cities are:

Detroit, Mich. Huntington, W.V. Shreveport, La. Cleveland, Ohio Montgomery, Ala.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

