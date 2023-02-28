Prosecutors: Sweet potato links suspect to cold case murder

Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's...
Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's "The Wire."
By WCVB staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WCVB/CNN) - A man has been charged in Massachusetts in connection to a cold case murder, thanks to DNA, a GPS tracker and a sweet potato.

Forty-year-old Devarus Hampton was charged Monday. The charges come 12 years to the day after Todd Lampley was found shot to death in 2011.

The lead that resulted in Hampton’s arrest was a phone tied to the name Marlo Stanfield, a fictional character in the HBO series “The Wire.”

In the show, a potato was used as a silencer.

Investigators found a sweet potato at the real scene of Lampley’s murder.

According to officials, the sweet potato had Hampton’s DNA on it.

Prosecutors say they can place Hampton at the home at the time of the murder because of data from a GPS monitor he was wearing due to a previous crime.

They also say GPS tracking puts him at a pond where a gun was later recovered.

Hampton is being held without bail. He has a court date scheduled for April 5.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Moten
One arrested, three hospitalized following shooting near Wild Horse Saloon
Hundreds gather to remember EHS student Allison Hess
Hundreds gather for prayer vigil to honor Emporia High School student
FILE
Details released into icy Wabaunsee Co. crash that took woman’s life
Aggravated assault suspect arrested after multiple vehicle pursuits
Man wanted for assault arrested after multiple vehicle pursuits

Latest News

A collaborative entrepreneur program founded four years ago officially has a space to call home...
Omni Circle Group opens collaborative, network workshop facility
As the price of insurance soars, Shawnee Co. commissioners are exploring options to save on...
Commissioners explore lower insurance costs as prices soar
A collaborative entrepreneur program founded four years ago officially has a space to call home...
Four year program officially opens collaborative, network workshop facility
Rural Kansas community voices opposition to crypto mining plant
Proposal for Crypto Center outside McLouth withdrawn
Retired Marine James Freel recounts his time spent in World War II, being selected top...
Topeka native turns 100, invited to National Purple Heart Honor Mission 2023 tribute