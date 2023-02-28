Proposal for Crypto Center outside McLouth withdrawn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Plans will not move forward on a proposed crypto mining center in Jefferson County.

Crypto Colo Center wanted to build a data processing center north of the town, off of K-92. That proposal was set to be heard by the Jefferson County Planning Commission Monday night, but was pulled after the property owner officially withdrew the plan.

Jefferson County Community Development Director Dustin Parks says the Board of Commissioners also issued a 12-month moratorium on accepting applications for data centers and crypto mining facilities.

Many people in McLouth voiced their opposition toward the idea at last week’s City Council meeting. The Council voted to recommend denial for the project, citing a lack of information.

