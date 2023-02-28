Omni Circle Group opens collaborative, network workshop facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A collaborative, entrepreneur networking program founded four years ago officially has a space to call home to serve the community well.

Omni Circle Group is a collaborative workshop for members and entrepreneurs to come and share their ideas, collaborate, network with others, and work towards their goals and dreams. The program has been in the community since 2019, and now it has its first 15,000 sq. ft. facility to call its community hub, resource center, and co-working space for its members.

Michael Odupitan, Omni Circle’s CEO and founder, said he wanted to create Omni Circle to make an impact in the community. Initially, it started as a membership-based organization, but Odupitan wanted to take it further. He wanted to see what the organization could do to help its members grow and expand their ideas.

“As you are building, you have that community around you to help you spark that program that you are looking for or that vision that you may have in your mind to be able to build it,” said Odupitan. “So, we want to be able to give wrap-around services to all entrepreneurs, so that way they can build their organization or build the small business that they desire.”

Now the program offers personal and professional development for its members to become “better versions of themselves.”

“I think as a community, we are just looking to be here, offer what we can to help people grow, and help people become better versions of themselves,” said Odupitan. “There is a lot of untapped human potential that we feel like individuals are just not tapping into, and so, as a community, we hope that we can wrap around that community around people and hopefully as a community we can grow together.”

Odupitan says he is the only employee right now, but he hopes to expand and have some employees hired before the summer.

