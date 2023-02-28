Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine

Nissan is still working on a remedy for the key issue.
Nissan is still working on a remedy for the key issue.(Nissan Motor Co.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they’re being driven.

The recall covers certain Rogues from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022.

Nissan says the SUVs have jackknife folding keys that may not stay fully open. If driven with the key partially folded, a driver could touch the fob, inadvertently turning off the engine.

This can cause loss of engine power and power brakes, and the air bags might not inflate in a crash.

The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Nissan hasn’t come up with a fix yet. Owners will be notified in March with an interim letter telling them not to attach anything else to the key ring. Then they’ll get another letter telling them to take their SUVs in for repairs. The automaker says owners with keys that won’t stay in the open position should contact their dealers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy R. L. Stover
Hiawatha hospice network president arrested on alleged sex crimes
FILE
2/3 who claimed gender discrimination in TPD receive promotions
Roberta Taylor
KC woman behind bars after fentanyl found during traffic stop
Michael Moten
One arrested, three hospitalized following shooting near Wild Horse Saloon
John Whipple, Eric Cournoyer, Brand Langland, Zach Brown.
Four behind bars after meth, marijuana found in separate traffic stops

Latest News

A vehicle crash early Monday shut down westbound traffic on S.E. 21st just west of S.E. Adams...
Collision shuts down traffic on busy East Topeka street
FILE - A woman holds a piece of shrapnel standing in the rubble of a house where Ukrainian...
Putin orders Ukraine border tightening as drones hit Russia
FILE
TPD warns parents of trend involving water guns that look like real firearms
Firefighters inside a New Jersey home when it exploded walk away with minor injuries.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: House explodes in N.J. with volunteer firefighters inside
Orange County Sheriff John Mina addresses the media during a press conference about multiple...
Suspect in Florida TV crew attack faces more murder charges