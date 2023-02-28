New bill would continue exclusion of certain groups in FAFSA funds consideration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new bill, aided in introduction by U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann, seeks to continue the exclusion of family farms and small businesses from FAFSA funds consideration.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS) announced that he joined colleagues to introduce the Family Farm and Small Business Exemption Act to restore exemptions for these groups under the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

“Family farms and small businesses exemplify the American dream,” said Rep. Mann. “When young people from these families are applying for higher education financial aid, the assets tied up in the family farm or the small business should not count against them. The Family Farm and Small Business Exemption Act would ensure that students of owners of family farms or small businesses would not be unfairly penalized in the FAFSA process. For more than 30 years, these exemptions have been the standard, and it’s time to restore them before a new analysis formula goes into effect. This is one measurable way for Congress to support the families who help America thrive.”

Starting on July 1, 2024, Mann indicated that the FAFSA Simplification Act is set to change the federal needs analysis formula and the Expected Family Contribution to the Student Aid Index. This would require families to report the net worth of a family farm or small business which includes these assets in the calculation of the SAI.

“Students coming from family farms and small family businesses are currently unfairly penalized when it comes to applying for federal student aid, ultimately limiting their academic opportunities,” said Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA). “I’m proud to introduce the Family Farm and Small Business Exemption Act to recognize the reality of so many family farmers and small business owners who’ve poured their livelihoods into building up their businesses but live with limited financial resources. Restoring this 30-year-old standard is about fairness and supporting families who continue the entrepreneurial spirit of our country.”

Under the new proposed formula, Mann said families across the nation would have reported assets that do not reflect their available financial resources. This could lead to the loss of eligibility for students and families who own small businesses or family farms.

“I applaud and support the legislation introduced by Rep. Tracey Mann that would continue the longstanding practice of excluding farm and small business assets in the calculation used as part of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid,” said Joe Newland, Kansas Farm Bureau President. “Growing food is a capital-intensive, low-margin business, and farmers and ranchers should never be asked to borrow from their livelihood to pay for their child’s education.”

According to the Congressman, the EFC need analysis formula has been in place since 1992 and excludes the net worth of these groups. The legislation would restore the exclusion of the net worth of family farms and small businesses from assets in the calculation of the new SAI.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.