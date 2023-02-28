New bill aims to help veterans access assisted living services through the VA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new bill has been introduced to help veterans access assisted living services through the Department of Veterans Affairs with a nationwide pilot program.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he joined Sens. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Mike Round (R-S.D.) to introduce legislation that would expand veterans’ access to assisted living services.

“As the number of aging veterans continues to increase, the VA needs to be prepared to efficiently and sustainably care for this community,” said Sen. Moran. “Creating a pilot program to develop and assess the effectiveness of assisted living care will help VA proactively prepare for the rapid increase of aging veterans expected over the next two decades.”

Moran indicated that the Expanding Veterans’ Options for Long Term Care Act would create a pilot program for eligible veterans to get assisted living care paid for by the Department of Veterans Affairs. This would allow aging veterans to live more independently as well as save taxpayer dollars.

“Our veterans deserve options when it comes to their earned health care, which is why I’m pushing VA to take a closer look at expanding access to assisted living services, particularly in rural states like Montana,” Tester said. “Our bipartisan bill will pave the way for VA to start offering veterans the option to receive long-term care at assisted living facilities—allowing veterans to maintain independence while also saving taxpayer dollars. This is a necessary step in taking care of the folks who fought for our freedoms, and I’ll always fight to defend them.”

The Senator also noted that the pilot program would be conducted at six Veteran Integrated Services Networks across the nation - with at least two program sites in rural or highly rural areas and two sites at State Veterans Homes.

“We owe it to every one of our veterans to ensure they get the care they have earned long after their service ends—and that includes making sure they are able to get the care and services they need to be able to live independently,” said Murray. “This legislation would make a big difference for so many veterans in Washington state and all across our country by expanding their options and getting them the long-term care that works best for them. We have to fulfill the promise we make to our veterans after they sacrificed so much for our country, and that’s exactly what this bill would help do.”

Currently, Moran said the VA is not allowed to pay for room and board fees for veterans who live at assisted living facilities. This prevents many from using the long-term care option. He said the program will save taxpayer funds by allowing eligible veterans to access appropriate levels of care at assisted living facilities instead of seeking more costly care at nursing homes.

“Our men and women in uniform have made incredible sacrifices to defend our country,” Rounds said. “As our veteran population increases in age, it is crucial they have access to adequate long-term care options. This bipartisan legislation would expand veterans’ access to assisted living services, especially those living in rural areas. We have a responsibility to make sure our veterans receive the care they have earned, and I am pleased to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to fulfill that duty.”

According to Moran, the legislation has already received strong support from various Veterans’ Service Organizations and stakeholders around the nation.

