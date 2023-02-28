Man sentenced to prison following DUI crash that seriously injured passenger

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Topeka will spend the next four years behind bars following his conviction for a DUI crash near Lawrence that seriously injured his passenger.

On Monday, Feb. 27, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced that Matthew David Zaitz, 34, of Topeka, has been sentenced to 52 months - 4.3 years - in prison following a 2020 crash that seriously injured his passenger.

DA Valdez noted that the Friday verdict stemmed from an incident that happened in the early-morning hours of Oct. 3, 2020, near the intersection of N. 1500 Rd. and E. 1750 Rd. Zaitz and a female passenger were found injured after their vehicle had crashed into a nearby field.

Court records indicated that Zaitz and the passenger were both found outside of the vehicle suffering from serious injuries.

Judge Amy Hanley said she imposed the sentences of 52 months for aggravated battery and 12 months for driving under the influence to run at the same time.

“I am committed to keeping our streets safe and my office will pursue accountability when someone makes the choice to drive impaired,” Valdez said. “Driving under the influence is a senseless act that can have devastating consequences on our entire community.”

Valdez also noted that the State was represented by Senior Assistant District Attorney David Greenwald while the case was investigated by the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

