Local health care facilities recognized for cardiac care

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas recognizes Stormont Vail Health in Topeka and Wesley Medical Center in Wichita as a Blue Distinction Center or Blue Distinction Centers+ for quality cardiac care. The highlight comes as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one person dies every 34 seconds from a cardiovascular disease in the United States. The Blue Distinction Centers for Cardiac Care provides patients with information to choose quality, in-network cardiac care. Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated providers that have proven to deliver quality care with safe practices that lead to better health outcomes for patients.

Blue Distinction Centers are assessed using information supplied by facilities and third-party data registries, which were developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations. Blue Distinction Centers+ have proven to provide more cost-efficient care and are evaluated using cost measures from Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies’ medical claims. Only those health care facilities that first meet Blue Distinction Centers are considered for designation as a Blue Distinction Center+.

“We are committed to giving our members access to the best in healthcare and appreciate our provider partners for striving for excellence in the care they provide,” said Matthew D. All, President/CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. “Each facility recognized as a Blue Distinction Center is meeting rigorous quality metrics in all phases of their cardiac care programs and, in doing so, delivering better care for our members and all Kansans.”

Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies across the nation have recognized hundreds of health care facilities under the Blue Distinction Centers for Cardiac Care program for providing quality care for patients. Designated facilities also meet national standards compared to facilities that do not meet the criteria. In addition to meeting the quality criteria, Blue Distinction Centers+ for Cardiac Care are 21% more cost efficient than their non-Blue Distinction Centers+ peers.

Since 2006, the Blue Distinction Care Program has helped patients find quality specialty care in the areas of bariatric surgery, cancer care, cardiac care, cellular immunotherapy, fertility care, gene therapy, knee and hip replacements, maternity care, spine surgery, substance use treatment and recovery and transplants while encouraging health care professionals to improve the care they deliver.

For more information about the program and for a complete listing of the designated providers, visit www.bcbs.com.

