KU student found dead in dorm room

On February 27, the KU Police Department responded to a welfare check call at Lewis Residence...
On February 27, the KU Police Department responded to a welfare check call at Lewis Residence Hall. When officers arrived, they discovered a male student deceased in his room. The cause of death is under investigation.(WIBW)
LAWRENCE , Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas University male student was found dead.

On February 27 at 1:54 PM, the KU Police Department responded to a welfare check call at Lewis Residence Hall.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male student deceased in his room.

The cause of death is under investigation, and foul play is not suspected. Out of respect for the family, the student’s name was not released.

The KU Police Department states that any student who is troubled by this event is encouraged to contact Counseling and Psychological Services, 785-864-2277, or use MySSP (https://caps.ku.edu/my-ssp) to call or chat with professional counselors 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

