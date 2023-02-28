Kansas Treasurer encourages Kansans to save during America Saves Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson encourages Kansans to think about their financial future during America Saves Week.

The Kansas State Treasurer’s Office said saving automatically, preparing for unexpected expenses, saving for college and career and reducing debt are a few of the ways Treasurer Johnson encourages Kansans to save during America Saves Week, Feb. 27 to March 3. Treasurer Johnson encourages individuals to check in with their finances by highlighting several key areas that contribute to financial stability.

“Just as we keep a watchful eye over the state’s finances at the State Treasurer’s office, it is important for Kansas families to keep tabs on their budgets and make sure they’re saving enough for unexpected emergencies and future goals,” said Johnson. “We look forward to sharing information with Kansans over the next few days on ways our office can assist in achieving their financial goals.”

Johnson’s office will share savings tips on social media, highlighting a different theme every day.

America Saves Week was first observed in 2007 and is coordinated by America Saves and its partners as an annual call to action for every day Americans to commit to saving. To learn more about America Saves Week, visit https://americasavesweek.org/.

