Kansans reminded of safety tips as burn season begins in the Flint Hills

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas residents have been reminded of a few tips to keep their health in check as burn season begins in the Flint Hills.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that it would like to remind residents that March and April are the months when large areas of the state’s rangelands are typically burned - especially in the Flint Hills. The burns help preserve the state’s ecosystem, control invasive species, reduce woody encroachment and provide better forage for cattle.

The KDHE also said that prescribed burning reduces the risk of wildfires and is effective to manage rangeland resources. Smoke from the burns, however, can influence the air quality of downing areas. So the use of smoke management techniques is vital to reduce air quality and health impacts.

The Department indicated that it will activate the Kansas smoke modeling tool on March 1 before widespread burning begins in the Flint Hills. The computer models use fire data and current weather conditions to predict the potential contribution of smoke to downwind air quality problems.

Annually, the KDHE said there are about 2.2 million acres burned in the Flint Hills of Kansas and Oklahoma.

“This is the thirteenth year we have been able to provide this important tool for the prescribed fire community,” said Jayson Prentice, a meteorologist at the KDHE Bureau of Air. “We continue to encourage ranchers and land managers to utilize smoke modeling resources such as the smoke modeling tool to mitigate potential air quality impacts.”

The Department noted that prescribed burns release large amounts of particulate matter and other pollutants that can form ozone. It said this can cause health problems - even in healthy residents. Common issues include burning eyes, runny nose, coughing and illness such as bronchitis. Those with respiratory issues, preexisting heart or lung conditions, children and elderly residents are more vulnerable to experiencing symptoms.

The KDHE has recommended residents take the following steps to protect their health on days when smoke is present in their community:

Healthy people should limit or avoid outdoor exercise

More vulnerable people should remain indoors

Help keep the indoor air clean with shut doors and windows and running air conditioners with air filters

Stay hydrated with lots of water

Contact doctors if symptoms such as chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue are experienced

For more information about burning in the Flint Hills, click HERE.

To reach the Kansas smoke modeling tool, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.