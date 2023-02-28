Investigation launched after human remains found in Kansas field

GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation after one man’s remains were found in a field on Monday in Galena.

According to the KBI, the Galena Police Department received a report on Monday, February 27, about a body found in the field located near 11 St. and Wood St. When police arrived at the scene, the KBI said officers found the body of a man already decomposing.

The Galena Police Department requested assistance from the KBI at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The KBI said the identity has not yet been identified, and due to the body’s condition, the KBI is expecting an identification to take longer than usual. An autopsy of the body has already been scheduled.

This investigation is ongoing, and the KBI says the result of the death investigation will determine the incident as either a homicide, suicide, natural causes, or an accident.

If you have any information that pertains to this case, you can call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME (1-800-572-7463) or the Galena Police Department at (620) 783-1900 or by submitting an anonymous tip HERE.

