Iconic ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car involved in crash on the highway

Two people in the "General Lee" at the time of the crash were evaluated and taken to the...
Two people in the "General Lee" at the time of the crash were evaluated and taken to the hospital.(Western Taney County Fire Protection District)
By Chris Six and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A familiar-looking orange Dodge Charger was involved in a crash on a highway in southern Missouri Sunday.

The “General Lee” was among hundreds made for the hit TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

According to the Western Taney County Fire Protection District, the crash happened on Historic 165 Highway around 1:30 p.m.

Two people in the car at the time of the crash were evaluated and taken to the hospital.

There’s no word on their conditions or what caused the crash.

The fire department said there were 308 “General Lees” built for the TV show and another 26 made for the 2005 movie.

