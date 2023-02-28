Highlighting Braille resources during Kansas Talking Books Week

Highlighting Braille resources during Kansas Talking Books Week
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Library highlights Braille resources during Kansas Talking Books Week for Kansans.

The Kansas State Library said during the week of March 6, Kansas Talking Books Week will support Kansans by highlighting Braille resources. Many Braille resources and services will be offered to eligible Kansans, including downloadable books, book clubs, reading challenges and more. The service will operate with the support of the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled.

“Our readers’ advisors assist patrons in personalizing their library services by maintaining and adjusting their author, series, and subject reading preferences and exclusions so patrons get the books and magazines they want or need,” said Maggie Witte, Outreach Librarian and Lead Reader’s Advisor. “Patrons can request the reading materials they want and make the decisions on what and how they receive them so that it is a custom, personalized experience in library services.”

Kansas Talking Books have produced more than 1,000 books and more than 500 are available for Kansans using the BARD download service. Kansas Talking Books offers an on-site recording studio that allows volunteers and staff to record books and magazines of local interest and make them available in accessible formats for readers. The Talking Books program is located at Emporia State University.

“Since 2005, through the support of an anonymous donor, we have been able to make the stories of Kansans available and accessible to print-disabled Kansas residents in the Gerald Kopp Studio. Many of these books aren’t considered for production on the national level, so it’s really important that we record as many as possible for our readers,” said Director Michael Lang.

Kansas residents with a qualifying print disability, including blindness, low vision, physical impairment or reading disability, can receive free library services through the Kansas Talking Books program.

Kansans can find more information and the application for services online at kslib.info/talking. Those in the Emporia area can call 620-341-6280. Other regions in Kansas can call toll-free 800-362-0699.

Talking Books Week programming and events, including registration, will be posted online at kslib.info/talking and on social media.

