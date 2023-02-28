Game Wardens on the hunt for those behind three dead mule deer

Game Wardens search for those responsible for three dead mule deer in a Kansas field on Feb. 28, 2023.
Game Wardens search for those responsible for three dead mule deer in a Kansas field on Feb. 28, 2023.(KDWP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MORTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After three mule deer were shot and left to lay dead in a Kansas field, Game Wardens are on the hunt for those responsible.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Tuesday, Feb. 28, that Game Wardens in Morton Co. need the public’s help to solve a new case.

Officials indicated that two mule deer does and one buck were shot and left to lay dead in a Morton Co. field near Road F.

If anyone has information about this case, they should contact the Morton Co. Game Warden at 620-388-7790 or 1-877-426-3843.

