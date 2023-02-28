Emporia State racks up four All-MIAA honors

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a 21-7 regular season and back-to-back 20 win seasons, Emporia State piled up the awards.

Owen Long was named to the All-MIAA First Team, Alijah Comithier earned All-MIAA Third Team, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt was named to the All-MIAA Defensive Team and Kaden Evans was selected as an All-MIAA Honorable Mention.

Long is second in the MIAA in scoring and leads the league in made three pointers. Comithier is 12th in the MIAA in scoring at 14.4 points per game. He tied ESU’s single game record for field goal shooting, going nine for nine from the field against Newman.

Rogers-Schmidt is ranked sixth in the MIAA in blocked shots and is 19th in the league in rebounding and Evans is sixth in the MIAA in steals, 20th in made three-pointers and 25th in assists.

The Hornets open the MIAA Championships Mar. 3 against Lincoln in Municipal Auditorium with tip-off at noon

