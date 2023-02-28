Efforts to balance Kansas budget begin to payoff with improved credit rating

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Continued efforts to balance the Sunflower State’s budget are starting to see a payoff with an improved credit rating from a globally renowned agency.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that S&P Global - a worldwide credit rating agency - announce that Kansas’ credit outlook has improved from ‘stable’ to ‘positive.’ S&P noted Kelly’s efforts to close the Bank of KDOT, balance the state budget, pay off KPERS debt and achieve record-low unemployment rates.

Gov. Kelly indicated that the move increases the likelihood that within the next two years, the state’s rating will again improve. She said the score dropped significantly during Governor Sam Brownback’s time in office due to his failed tax experiment. Now, the state’s credit rating has been affirmed as AA-.

Kelly noted that S&P also improved its credit outlook from ‘positive’ to ‘stable’ and affirmed a credit rating of AA for the Kansas Department of Transportation’s highway revenue bonds outstanding.

“This is great news for Kansas’ budget and economic outlook, making it even more likely that our state will be seen as a smart investment,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “It is clear that we have put Kansas back on track by growing our economy and paying off debts. I will continue to promote fiscal responsibility and cut taxes for working families in a way that maintains a balanced budget.”

In its report, the Governor indicated that S&P cited her recommended budgets for fiscal years 2023 and 24 as indicators of continued fiscal responsibility to lead to a credit rating upgrade and warned against irresponsible tax plans to lead to a credit rating downgrade.

“The upward revision in our outlook from stable to positive is a clear sign that our steadfast efforts to restore the state’s fiscal health are working,” said Budget Director and Acting Secretary of Administration Adam Proffitt. “S&P’s review points to healthy stabilization fund balances and consistent structural balances as strengths in our outlook, reinforcing the Governor’s position of looking across the horizon when building this year’s budget. With continued budget stability, Kansas will be poised to see a well-deserved credit rating upgrade in the near future.”

Before her administration, Kelly said the Sunflower State’s S&P credit rating and outlook had been downgraded four times between 2014 and 2017. In 2018, the agency improved the state’s outlook from ‘negative’ to ‘stable’ after lawmakers rolled back the Brownback tax experiment.

