Crime rates on the rise at KU, COVID-19 may have played a role

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the most recent data, crime is on the rise at the University of Kansas, however, that could be attributed to a return to normal processes following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of Kansas announced on Tuesday, Feb. 28, that reported crimes on campus had risen according to statistics released by the KU Police Department.

Data indicates that 526 criminal offenses were reported on campus in 2022 - an increase of 11% from 2021. However, the 2022 numbers are still about 16% below the 10-year average of 612 criminal offenses reported annually.

KU also noted that property crimes, like theft and criminal damage to property, continue to make up the largest number of reported offenses. Violent crimes like robbery and aggravated battery were also reported but were a smaller percentage of the overall crime total.

Chief of Police Nelson Mosley said the rise could be attributed to the university’s return to normal population levels following several years of COVID-19 pandemic woes with fewer people on campus.

“I would like to thank all who played a part in watching over the campus and who reported criminal and suspicious behavior, as well as to credit the investments made by the university in technologies that help deter crime,” Mosley said.

According to KU, those technologies include electronic-controlled locks on buildings and expansions of the camera infrastructure university-wide - indoors and out.

KUPD noted that it uses a variety of platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter, to communicate with the campus community about crime trends, crime prevention tips and general information. It also provides training sessions for alcohol education, de-escalation and active shooter situations and many other topics.

Officials offered the following crime prevention reminders:

Secure all items when leaving them, no matter the timeframe expected to be gone

Always be aware of the surroundings

Walk in groups and when with friends, ensure a plan is in place to come back together

When alcohol is consumed, it should be done legally and responsibly - not to excess

If you see something, say something

To view crime statistics for the past decade, click HERE.

