Collision shuts down traffic on busy East Topeka street

A vehicle crash early Monday shut down westbound traffic on S.E. 21st just west of S.E. Adams...
A vehicle crash early Monday shut down westbound traffic on S.E. 21st just west of S.E. Adams in East Topeka but resulted in no serious injuries, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A vehicle crash early Tuesday shut down a busy East Topeka street but resulted in no serious injuries, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday at S.E. 21st and Adams.

A silver Toyota Sienna minivan ended up partially on a center median on S.E. 21st just west of Adams. The minivan was facing northwest.

Another vehicle that was involved in the crash was able to be driven from the scene, police said.

Westbound lanes of S.E. 21st just west of Adams remained closed for about an hour as crews responded to the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

