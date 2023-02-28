Collision shuts down traffic on busy East Topeka street

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A vehicle crash early Tuesday shut down a busy East Topeka street but resulted in no serious injuries, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday at S.E. 21st and Adams.

A silver Toyota Sienna minivan ended up partially on a center median on S.E. 21st just west of Adams. The minivan was facing northwest.

Another vehicle that was involved in the crash was able to be driven from the scene, police said.

Westbound lanes of S.E. 21st just west of Adams remained closed for about an hour as crews responded to the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

