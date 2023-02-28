Christina Applegate attends last awards show as an actress

Christina Applegate, left, and Sadie Grace LeNoble arrive at the 29th annual Screen Actors...
Christina Applegate, left, and Sadie Grace LeNoble arrive at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Christina Applegate was seen with her daughter Sunday at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards held in Los Angeles.

The longtime actress told the Los Angeles Times earlier in February that this would likely be her last awards show as an actress, “so it’s kind of a big deal.”

Applegate was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her role in “Dead to Me” for the third time in a row.

Applegate fell short again, with the award going to Jean Smart for her role in “Hacks.”

Regardless, the 51-year-old actress said on Twitter the nomination made her smile after an incredibly hard year.

She has opened up about being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, sharing that she has gained weight and now walks with a cane.

She was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in November, where she was joined by two co-stars from “Married with Children” for the ceremony.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy R. L. Stover
Hiawatha hospice network president arrested on alleged sex crimes
FILE
2/3 who claimed gender discrimination in TPD receive promotions
Roberta Taylor
KC woman behind bars after fentanyl found during traffic stop
Michael Moten
One arrested, three hospitalized following shooting near Wild Horse Saloon
John Whipple, Eric Cournoyer, Brand Langland, Zach Brown.
Four behind bars after meth, marijuana found in separate traffic stops

Latest News

FILE - Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson stands as she and members of the Supreme Court...
Justice Jackson writes 1st Supreme Court majority opinion
FILE
$66 million made available to train Kansas healthcare workers
FILE - Justice Department's Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division...
US officials make case for renewal of surveillance powers
Jean McGinley has been a cook for 45 years. These days, the 67-year-old McGinley isn’t working...
Salute Our Heroes: Woman uses culinary skills as cook at Topeka Salvation Army