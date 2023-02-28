9 major railway projects in Kansas receive nearly $5 million in grant awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nine major railway projects have been chosen to receive nearly $5 million in funds to maintain and rehabilitate Kansas’ railroads.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Feb. 28, that nine shortline rail maintenance and rehabilitation projects have been awarded nearly $5 million as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Short Line Rail Improvement Fund program.

“These nine rail improvement projects will strengthen Kansas’ agriculture supply chain, connecting our farmers and ranchers to regional, national, and international markets,” Gov. Kelly said. “My administration will continue to invest in needed and commonsense infrastructure improvements like these to maximize our state’s economic potential.”

Kelly indicated that six recipients will use the funds for major rehabilitation and rail replacement while three were awarded funds for siding extensions and storage tracks. The projects support rail enhancements to expand carload capabilities, reduce truck traffic, increase speeds and improve operating efficiencies.

According to the Governor, state funding for the projects will be enhanced with a 30% match from each recipient. This results in a total rail infrastructure investment of nearly $6.5 million.

Kelly said the program received 19 applications that requested more than $18 million in program funds in the third and final round of funding. Around $5 million was made available for each fiscal year since 2021.

“The Short Line Rail Improvement Fund is another opportunity for KDOT to partner with industry to help modernize and make needed improvements,” Calvin Reed, Acting Secretary of Transportation, said. “Projects awarded through this program serve both short line railroads and their customers by investing in critical infrastructure that helps drive the Kansas economy.”

Projects to receive funds are as follows:

Sponsor Type Award Bestifor Farms in Republic Co. Siding extension $454,622 Cargill - Salina in Saline Co. Storage tracks $1,242,530.94 Gavilon Grain in Sedgwick Co. Major rehabilitation with rail relay $421,664.64 Garden City Western Railroad in Finney Co. Major rehabilitation with rail relay $395,850 Hi-Plains Cooperative Association in Sheridan Co. Major rehabilitation with siding $276,716.90 Kansas-Oklahoma Railroad - Wichita South Yard in Sedgwick Co. Major rehabilitation $243,559.27 Scoular Grain - Pittsburg in Crawford Co. Siding extension $580,098.44 South Kansas & Oklahoma Railroad in Elk Co. Rail replacement $700,000 V&S Railway in Barber and Harper counties Major rehabilitation $666,366.77

