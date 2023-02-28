$66 million made available to train Kansas healthcare workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $66 million has been made available to help train new healthcare workers in the Sunflower State.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services announced on Tuesday, Feb. 28, that $66 million has been made available through the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Executive Committee and State Finance Council. The funds will help close gaps in care by addressing statewide shortages in health and behavioral services as well as increased demand for well-trained healthcare employees.

KDADS noted that the funds were approved by the State Finance Council in December and have been made available to service providers, educational institutions, local governments and nonprofit organizations. The funds will specifically address the expansion of healthcare facilities, the reach of current service providers and workforce training.

“The $66 million in SPARK funding allocated to KDADS can make a significant difference in expanding access to services by funding new facilities, program expansions, and workforce training,” KDADS Deputy Secretary of Hospitals and Facilities Scott Brunner said. “KDADS is excited to put these funds to use in communities across Kansas to meet the needs of people with mental illness, disabilities, and long-term care needs.”

The Department indicated that applicants will be required to specify which of the following three program areas their proposal addresses:

Expansion of healthcare facilities

KDADS said the facility expansion is required to result in more services being delivered within a specific area or clearly increase service capacity with more licensed bed space, expanded treatment facilities or additional credentialed providers. These facilities are required to deliver more services in one or more of the following areas:

Behavioral Health

Services for adults or children in acute psychiatric crisis

Forensic evaluation and restoration for criminal competency cases

Community-based services for individuals with disabilities that would otherwise require a nursing facility level of care

Expand reach of current service providers

KDADS indicated that applications will be accepted from Medicaid-enrolled service providers to deliver Medicaid services through innovative delivery models through the use of technology to expand the reach of current service providers or to reach additional eligible beneficiaries. Grantees will be asked to describe how their proposed intervention expands access to services for underserved individuals or communities.

Workforce Training Expansion

The Department noted that these grants will be given to projects that result in an increase in students trained to serve in the medical field. Grantees will be required to document the number of trainees and how they will impact the future healthcare workforce.

KDAD said applications will remain open until 5 p.m. on March 17 and awards will be on March 29.

