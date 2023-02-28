3-2-1A sub-states basketball results: February 27

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first night of sub-states is complete, and here are the results for local schools.

(B) Shawnee Christian Academy: 42, Lyndon: 73.

(B) Cair Paravel: 67, Mission Valley: 62.

1 seed Lyndon will play 5 seed Cair Paravel on Thursday at St. Marys. Time is still to be announced.

(B) KC Christian: 37, St. Marys: 69.

(B) Oskaloosa: 34, Wabaunsee: 67.

3 seed St. Marys will play 2 seed Wabaunsee on Thursday at St. Marys. Time is still to be announced.

(G) Perry-Lecompton: 14, Rossville: 66.

(G) Jeff West: 39, Olathe Christian: 38.

3 seed Rossville will play 7 seed Jeff West on Thursday at Perry-Lecompton at 7:30 p.m.

(G) Royal Valley: 31, Silver Lake: 74.

(G) Bishop Ward: 31, Maur Hill: 49.

1 seed Silver Lake will play 4 seed Maur Hill on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at Perry-Lecompton.

(G) Sabetha: 24, Riley County: 26.

(G) Marysville: 29, Effingham: 40.

4 seed Riley County will play 1 seed Effingham on Thursday at Marysville at 6:00 p.m.

(G) Hiawatha: 45, Minneapolis: 35.

(G) Concordia: 30, Nemaha Central: 67.

6 seed Hiawatha will play 2 seed Nemaha Central on Thursday at Marysville at 7:30 p.m.

