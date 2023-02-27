Wichita man federally charged with sex trafficking in Kansas

California woman charged for bringing meth into state
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Wichita has been federally charged with sex trafficking in Kansas while a woman from California has been charged with bringing meth into the state.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Monday, Feb. 27, that a federal grand jury in Wichita has indicted and charged a Kansas man with sex trafficking.

Court documents indicate that Markeece Anderson, 30, of Wichita, has been charged with two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion. He allegedly coerced a woman to engage in commercial sexual acts.

Officials noted that the Wichita Police Department investigated as Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart prosecutes.

The Office also said on Monday that Veronica Mora-Medero, 48, of Ontario, Cali., was indicted on one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of interstate travel in aid of racketeering.

In this case, officials said the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated as Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Andrusak prosecutes.

