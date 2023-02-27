Wi-Fi added to SE Topeka buses following first month success of new program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new service offered through Topeka Metro has seen such success in its first month that enhancements such as wifi will be added to buses in Southeast Topeka in the next few months.

Officials with Topeka Metro announced on Monday, Feb. 27, that a shared ride transit service launched at the end of January has seen at least 100 passengers in its first month.

Topeka Metro noted that the Metro On-Demand service serves southeast Topeka curb-to-curb and is not on a fixed schedule. It replaced the previous Flex route that was in the same area.

“We are excited about the number of passengers we’ve transported on MOD in such a short period of time, and we’re also pleased to share that the buses will be equipped with Wi-Fi starting Monday, February 27th, so people can connect to the Internet during their ride,” said Topeka Metro General Manager Bob Nugent.

Nugent indicated that there will be more enhancements coming to the service in the next few months.

“We plan to roll out some great promotions in the future, so stay tuned to our Facebook, Instagram and our MOD website for details,” he concluded.

The service costs $2 in cash for a one-way ride and operates from 5:35 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:15 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. on Saturdays. Residents can schedule a ride via the MOD app or on its website HERE.

