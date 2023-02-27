Topeka’s Quincy St. Project to enter new phase, southbound lanes close

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Topeka’s Quincy St. Project enters a new phase, it will require the closure of the southbound lanes as the northbound lanes reopen.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Monday, Feb. 27, EmCon will enter a new phase of work on the Quincy St. project and will swap sides of the road from 6th to 7th.

According to officials, the new phase will reopen the two northbound lanes of Quincy from 7th to 6th St. However, it will also require the closure of the two southbound lanes as well as the center turn lane.

Officials noted that an opening will be made for access to the parking garage so the Park N Shop will remain available.

The City indicated that this phase of the project is expected to last about two weeks.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.