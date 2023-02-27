Topeka’s Quincy St. Project to enter new phase, southbound lanes close

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Topeka’s Quincy St. Project enters a new phase, it will require the closure of the southbound lanes as the northbound lanes reopen.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Monday, Feb. 27, EmCon will enter a new phase of work on the Quincy St. project and will swap sides of the road from 6th to 7th.

According to officials, the new phase will reopen the two northbound lanes of Quincy from 7th to 6th St. However, it will also require the closure of the two southbound lanes as well as the center turn lane.

Officials noted that an opening will be made for access to the parking garage so the Park N Shop will remain available.

The City indicated that this phase of the project is expected to last about two weeks.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Moten
One arrested, three hospitalized following shooting near Wild Horse Saloon
Hundreds gather to remember EHS student Allison Hess
Hundreds gather for prayer vigil to honor Emporia High School student
FILE
Details released into icy Wabaunsee Co. crash that took woman’s life
Aggravated assault suspect arrested after multiple vehicle pursuits
Man wanted for assault arrested after multiple vehicle pursuits

Latest News

Officials on Fort Riley and with Geary Co. Schools are honored with a Community Partnership...
Fort Riley, USD 475 again honored for community partnership
Photo of wastewater system failure in Keats
As sewer issue continues to vacate homes in Keats, officials eye potential lagoon
FILE
$4.1 million to be made available in tax credits for charity in the Sunflower State
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 02-27-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 02-27-23