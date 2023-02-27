Topeka Round Up Club opens back up to public since pre-pandemic

Topeka Round Up Club opens back up to public since pre-pandemic
By Alex Carter
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Round Up Club welcomed outdoor enthusiasts and community members in hopes to grow its membership after public reopening.

The Topeka Round Up Club first opened its doors in 1939. The two hundred acres facility now houses many local horse owners livestock year round. Since march of 2020, the club has faced adversity with new member recruitment.

Kylie Fowler, club president, said, “As with everyone, when we first heard about it we got nervous. We started disinfecting the gates. We don’t normally disinfect the gates, but we started doing that at the very beginning because none of us knew what we were walking into.”

With many organizations and businesses gradually opening back up, the Round Up Club is following the trend.

“We’ve had some people that came back and said, ‘I used to ride here 30 years ago. It’s so cool to walk back in here.’ [They] had kind of forgotten that the club existed, so it was fabulous to see that kind of exposure,” said Fowler.

For small business owners, like De Ramonda, the nationwide shutdown raised concern for her income. However, the reopening of the Round Up Club gives Ramonda a chance to network with likeminded people.

“I didn’t do anything for two years, because I was just getting started. Unless you already knew my stuff, you didn’t. I didn’t do anything. I got to network with a lot of new folks that came out, because you know you don’t know everybody. You know, for horse people it’s a small world.”

According to Fowler, the club has not seen growth in its membership status since before the pandemic, but the isolation has not waivered the communities hope.

“This community and this facility has actually flourished during Covid, because we are such a tight-knit community on this property which has been very beautiful. I want this property to last for the next generation to have the same wonderful memories that I do on this place.”

For more information, go to the Topeka Round Up Club website.

