Topeka man arrested after crash leads to discovery of warrants, alleged DUI

Antonio Benfer
Antonio Benfer(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after an early-morning crash led officials to believe the man was driving under the influence and found he had warrants out for his arrest.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, officials were called to the intersection of SW 21st St. and SW Urish Rd. with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found the driver, Antonio W. Benfer Sr., 39, of Topeka, had warrants out for his arrest for previous traffic infractions. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections on:

  • Driving under the influence
  • Speeding
  • Failure to use designated lanes
  • Reckless driving
  • Operation of a motor vehicle without a valid license
  • Operation of a vehicle without registration or with an expired tag
  • Vehicle liability insurance required

Benfer remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 9 a.m. on May 16.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office aided in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Moten
One arrested, three hospitalized following shooting near Wild Horse Saloon
Hundreds gather to remember EHS student Allison Hess
Hundreds gather for prayer vigil to honor Emporia High School student
FILE
Details released into icy Wabaunsee Co. crash that took woman’s life
Aggravated assault suspect arrested after multiple vehicle pursuits
Man wanted for assault arrested after multiple vehicle pursuits

Latest News

Riley County officials attempt to identify a man who led them on a chase on Feb. 24, 2023.
Details into weekend Manhattan burglary released, suspect ID still sought
Andrea Conus
Ottawa woman behind bars after meth found during late-night traffic stop
FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
WATCH: US Transportation Secretary visits KC for new airport terminal opening
Topeka’s “Hope Dealer” was invited to speak to students at Washburn University.
Topeka’s ‘Hope Dealer’ advocates love, kindness in Washburn lecture