Topeka man arrested after crash leads to discovery of warrants, alleged DUI

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after an early-morning crash led officials to believe the man was driving under the influence and found he had warrants out for his arrest.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, officials were called to the intersection of SW 21st St. and SW Urish Rd. with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found the driver, Antonio W. Benfer Sr., 39, of Topeka, had warrants out for his arrest for previous traffic infractions. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections on:

Driving under the influence

Speeding

Failure to use designated lanes

Reckless driving

Operation of a motor vehicle without a valid license

Operation of a vehicle without registration or with an expired tag

Vehicle liability insurance required

Benfer remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 9 a.m. on May 16.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office aided in the incident.

