As sewer issue continues to vacate homes in Keats, officials eye potential lagoon

KEATS, Kan. (WIBW) - As issues with the sewer system in Keats continue to vacate families from their homes, officials have set their eyes on the possibility of a new lagoon to serve the area and are on the hunt for potential properties.

Officials in Riley County say that property owners in and around Keats should be notified via mail about an upcoming public meeting to discuss the Keats Sewer Benefit District. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, at the Keats-Riley United Methodist Church, 3191 Keats Ave.

Officials noted that they will share updates about plans to modernize the sanitary sewer system for the district.

“After several years of analyzing options, costs, and funding mechanisms, the County sought to move forward with sanitary sewer collection and pump to the City of Manhattan Wastewater Treatment Facility,” said Amanda Webb, Director of Riley County Planning & Development. “However, due to rising costs, material delays, and labor shortages, the county is re-evaluating the community lagoon option.”

County staff said they have worked to find a suitable space for the lagoon as well as continued research into grant and loan opportunities to help finance the project.

“Both options represent multi-million-dollar projects that the benefit district residents must ultimately pay for over time. Each homeowner would also be required to pay monthly user and maintenance fees,” said Webb.

Officials indicated that the need for a new plane arose as septic systems in the area started to reach the end of their use and began to fail. Lot sizes in Keats do not meet the minimum requirements to install replacement systems according to modern environmental standards, either. This means homes without working sanitary sewer systems are not habitable and are required to be vacated.

Keats Sanitary Code regulations (Riley County)

Keats location of private wastewater disposal system minimum separation (Riley Co.)

5. Aerial view of a Keats property showing how small the lots are in relation to the structures. This property is approximately 0.17 acres in size. There is no space for a new wastewater system that will meet today’s codes. (Riley Co.)

“When the Rock Island Railroad laid out the homesites for the Keats community in 1887, there was no indoor plumbing, zoning, or sanitary regulations so lot sizes and on-site sewage disposal were not considered. Later, septic systems were used that had a maximum life expectancy of approximately 20 years. As these systems have begun to fail, they cannot be replaced because most of the lots within the Keats community are too small to meet the space requirements of current state and county regulations. Riley County has granted some temporary variances to county regulations but cannot waive state regulations,” said Webb.

Photo of wastewater system failure in Keats (Riley Co.)

County officials noted that they are working to find the ten acres necessary to support a lagoon to serve the district. However, if a property owner is interested in supporting the project, their location will be evaluated before negotiations to decide if the land can support a lagoon.

According to the County, the lagoon would be a state-regulated and permitted project which is maintained by the county. It must be fenced, gated and maintained.

Currently, officials indicated there are several private and public lagoons within use in the county. Randolph, Riley and Leonardville each have three-cell lagoons that serve their communities. A lagoon that services Riley High School is located south of its athletic field and many private property owners have lagoons that have not proven to be disruptive to neighbors.

Photo of community lagoon in Leonardville, KS (Riley Co.)

“Every effort would be made to choose a location that would minimize odors and limit the impact to adjacent property owners through vegetative screening and wood/colored fencing. As it would be a state-permitted lagoon, it would be required to meet all KDHE standards and regulations,” said Webb.

Officials noted that the Keats Sewer Benefit District was created by the Board of County Commissioners in October 2019 after more than 51% of affected property owners signed a petition.

“This is a very serious issue we’ve been evaluating for several years,” said Riley County Commission Chair Kathryn Focke. “If the sanitary sewer problem is not resolved, people may lose their homes and the Keats community could cease to exist in its current form. We’re doing everything we can to make sure residents are safe and the community can remain. The lagoon option will be an effective solution – we just need to locate the most viable piece of property.”

To request information about lagoon requirements or discuss supporting the project through land sales, residents should contact the Planning & Development Office at 785-537-6332 during regular business hours.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.