Senate passes bill to designate Silvisaurus as official Kansas land fossil

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - By the end of the legislative session Kansans could soon call the Silvisaurus, which once roamed the same lands, the state’s official land fossil.

The Kansas Senate unanimously passed legislation that would designate Silvisaurus Condrayi as the official state land fossil on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The bill was originally introduced by Senator Elaine Bowers (R-Concordia) on Monday, Jan. 9, and was then referred to the Committee on Federal and State Affairs. A hearing was held later in January and the Committee then recommended it be passed.

During the hearing, Dr. David Burnham, of the University of Kansas Natural History Museum, spoke in favor of the bill. As a professional who enters the field to recover fossils and prepares them for research and exhibit, he said the move would immeasurably add to the state’s heritage.

“Silvisaurus represents the only known dinosaur from the Dakota Formation in Kansas,” Burnham told legislators. “It is an armored dinosaur, with a body covering of spikes and plates. The skull and much of the skeleton were recovered making it one of the most unique and significant fossils of its kind. It was named in 1960 as a new species honoring Mr.Condray, and it has been studied by scientists from around the world ever since. This discovery has opened up a window into the past highlighting a previously unknown dinosaur.

Officials also noted that during the hearing, there was no opposition.

Following the Committee’s recommendation, the Committee of the Whole also recommended the bill be passed on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Senate Bill 3 will now be sent to the Kansas House for consideration. If passed here, it would designate the one-ton armored ankylosaur as the official Kansas Land Fossil.

The legislation indicates that the 13-foot-long ankylosaur once roamed what is now Kansas during the Cretaceous period of the Mesozoic era.

To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.

