Scooter’s to host grand opening for new location in North Topeka

FILE - New Scooters being built in Topeka
FILE - New Scooters being built in Topeka(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 27, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Customers will be offered half off their drink during the grand opening of the new Topeka Scooter’s when they pay with the mobile app.

Officials at Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its drive-through service, specialty coffee and pastries, say they have added a new location in the Capital City at 1409 NW Topeka Blvd.

To celebrate the new location, Scooter’s said it will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, March 3, during which customers will be offered half off any drink when they pay with the mobile app.

To pay with the app, officials noted that customers just need to link a credit card and tap “Pay in Stores” from the home screen. Then, if they choose to tip, they can choose a custom amount or percentage before their app is scanned. Customers will also be given the option to pay with cash or a gift card and still earn loyalty through the app with its QR code.

“We were looking for a place to bring coffee to this side of Topeka and saw the opportunity to continue our investments in Topeka by cleaning up a dilapidated site,” said Randy Fair who co-owns and operates the location with Curt Van Laningham. “This is a great addition to the neighborhood and even includes a walk-up window to help serve bike and walking traffic in the area. Come by and see us for some specialty coffee and baked-from-scratch pastries as well as the potential for employment at any of our Topeka locations.”

To download the Scooter’s app for iPhone, click HERE, and for Android, click HERE.

