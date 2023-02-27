Road closes in NE Topeka as crews make emergency sewer repairs

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in Northeast Topeka has been completely closed as crews make emergency sewer repairs.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Monday, Feb. 27, SE Fairfax St. near 5th has completely closed.

According to officials, the road has closed so crews may perform emergency sewer repairs.

The City noted that the closure will be in place between one and two weeks depending on the weather.

