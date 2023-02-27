RCPD hunts for those responsible for slew of weekend catalytic converter thefts

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are on the hunt for those responsible for a slew of catalytic converter thefts in the city over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, officials were called to the 400 block of N. 16th St. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 20-year-old male victim reported the catalytic converter on his car had been cut off and stolen. The crime resulted in an $830 loss for the owner.

Around 7:30 p.m. that same day officials indicated they were also called to the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with a report for theft and criminal damage to property.

When officials arrived at this location, they said they found a 35-year-old man who also reported his catalytic converter had been cut off and stolen. This loss resulted in $2,000 in damages for the owner.

Lastly, around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, RCPD said officers were called to the 700 block of Denison Ave., again with reports of theft and criminal damage to property.

Once at this location, officials said a 59-year-old man had also reported his catalytic converter was cut off and stolen. This loss resulted in $600 in damages for the owner.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.