Over $2 million awarded for Kansas domestic violence, sexual assault organizations

Over $2 million has been awarded to multiple organizations across Kansas dedicated to...
Over $2 million has been awarded to multiple organizations across Kansas dedicated to supporting the victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, rape, and stalking.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $2 million has been awarded to multiple organizations across Kansas dedicated to supporting the victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, rape, and stalking.

The Office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday, February 27, the funds would be provided by the Federal Services, Training, Officers, and Prosecutors Violence Against Women Act Formula Grant Program — or STOP VAWA — and the Federal Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP) assist programs.

Funds from STOP VAWA will go towards several organizations that support response efforts in crimes against women by providing training, development, and expanding law enforcement units, judges, prosecutors, court personnel, and prosecutors. SASP funds will be used for providing sexual assault victims crisis intervention, accompaniment, and advocacy assistance through medical and criminal justice processes and educational information.

“We must do all we can to ensure survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault have the support and resources they need to navigate their traumatic experience and demand justice,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This funding strengthens Kansas’ victim services and legal assistance programs to advance that mission and promote coordinated community responses for victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, rape, and stalking.”

Organizations from 14 Kansas counties will be receiving the funds.

STOP VAWA Funds

CountyOrganizationGrant
Barton
Family Crisis Center$47,504
Douglas
Douglas County District Attorney’s Office$68,600
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office$16,590
The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center$50,444
The Willow Domestic Violence Center$46,896
Ellis
Northwest Kansas Community Corrections$35,000
Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services$27,953
Ford
Ford County Attorney’s Office$66,001
Geary
Crisis Center, Junction City Domestic Violence Task Force$52,530
Harvey
Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force$58,519
Jackson
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office$56,478
Johnson
Gardner Police Department$65,723
Safehome$42,989
Lyon
SOS$33,477
Riley
Crisis Center, Riley Co. Domestic Violence Task Force$49,642
Sedgwick
Catholic Charities, Harbor House$66,443
City of Wichita Police Department$148,672
Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center$112,243
Shawnee
Kansas Bureau of Investigation$9,000
Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence$81,969
Kansas Department of Corrections$70,000
Wyandotte
Friends of Yates$47,770
Unified Government Legal Department$100,735
Unified Government District Attorney’s Office$150,130
TOTAL$1,505,308

SASP Funds

CountyOrganizationGrant
DouglasThe Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center$73,952
EllisOptions: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services$12,264
FinneyFamily Crisis Center$24,876
HarveyHarvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force$61,355
LyonSOS$23,561
SedgwickWichita Area Sexual Assault Center$125,456
ShawneeYWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment$56,835
WyandotteMetropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault$202,616
TOTAL$580,915

