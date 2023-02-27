Over $2 million awarded for Kansas domestic violence, sexual assault organizations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $2 million has been awarded to multiple organizations across Kansas dedicated to supporting the victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, rape, and stalking.

The Office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday, February 27, the funds would be provided by the Federal Services, Training, Officers, and Prosecutors Violence Against Women Act Formula Grant Program — or STOP VAWA — and the Federal Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP) assist programs.

Funds from STOP VAWA will go towards several organizations that support response efforts in crimes against women by providing training, development, and expanding law enforcement units, judges, prosecutors, court personnel, and prosecutors. SASP funds will be used for providing sexual assault victims crisis intervention, accompaniment, and advocacy assistance through medical and criminal justice processes and educational information.

“We must do all we can to ensure survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault have the support and resources they need to navigate their traumatic experience and demand justice,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This funding strengthens Kansas’ victim services and legal assistance programs to advance that mission and promote coordinated community responses for victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, rape, and stalking.”

Organizations from 14 Kansas counties will be receiving the funds.

STOP VAWA Funds

County Organization Grant Barton Family Crisis Center $47,504 Douglas Douglas County District Attorney’s Office $68,600 Douglas County Sheriff’s Office $16,590 The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center $50,444 The Willow Domestic Violence Center $46,896 Ellis Northwest Kansas Community Corrections $35,000 Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services $27,953 Ford Ford County Attorney’s Office $66,001 Geary Crisis Center, Junction City Domestic Violence Task Force $52,530 Harvey Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force $58,519 Jackson Jackson County Sheriff’s Office $56,478 Johnson Gardner Police Department $65,723 Safehome $42,989 Lyon SOS $33,477 Riley Crisis Center, Riley Co. Domestic Violence Task Force $49,642 Sedgwick Catholic Charities, Harbor House $66,443 City of Wichita Police Department $148,672 Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center $112,243 Shawnee Kansas Bureau of Investigation $9,000 Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence $81,969 Kansas Department of Corrections $70,000 Wyandotte Friends of Yates $47,770 Unified Government Legal Department $100,735 Unified Government District Attorney’s Office $150,130 TOTAL $1,505,308

SASP Funds

County Organization Grant Douglas The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center $73,952 Ellis Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services $12,264 Finney Family Crisis Center $24,876 Harvey Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force $61,355 Lyon SOS $23,561 Sedgwick Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center $125,456 Shawnee YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment $56,835 Wyandotte Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault $202,616 TOTAL $580,915

