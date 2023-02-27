Over $2 million awarded for Kansas domestic violence, sexual assault organizations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $2 million has been awarded to multiple organizations across Kansas dedicated to supporting the victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, rape, and stalking.
The Office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday, February 27, the funds would be provided by the Federal Services, Training, Officers, and Prosecutors Violence Against Women Act Formula Grant Program — or STOP VAWA — and the Federal Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP) assist programs.
Funds from STOP VAWA will go towards several organizations that support response efforts in crimes against women by providing training, development, and expanding law enforcement units, judges, prosecutors, court personnel, and prosecutors. SASP funds will be used for providing sexual assault victims crisis intervention, accompaniment, and advocacy assistance through medical and criminal justice processes and educational information.
“We must do all we can to ensure survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault have the support and resources they need to navigate their traumatic experience and demand justice,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This funding strengthens Kansas’ victim services and legal assistance programs to advance that mission and promote coordinated community responses for victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, rape, and stalking.”
Organizations from 14 Kansas counties will be receiving the funds.
STOP VAWA Funds
|County
|Organization
|Grant
|Barton
|Family Crisis Center
|$47,504
|Douglas
|Douglas County District Attorney’s Office
|$68,600
|Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
|$16,590
|The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center
|$50,444
|The Willow Domestic Violence Center
|$46,896
|Ellis
|Northwest Kansas Community Corrections
|$35,000
|Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services
|$27,953
|Ford
|Ford County Attorney’s Office
|$66,001
|Geary
|Crisis Center, Junction City Domestic Violence Task Force
|$52,530
|Harvey
|Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force
|$58,519
|Jackson
|Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
|$56,478
|Johnson
|Gardner Police Department
|$65,723
|Safehome
|$42,989
|Lyon
|SOS
|$33,477
|Riley
|Crisis Center, Riley Co. Domestic Violence Task Force
|$49,642
|Sedgwick
|Catholic Charities, Harbor House
|$66,443
|City of Wichita Police Department
|$148,672
|Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center
|$112,243
|Shawnee
|Kansas Bureau of Investigation
|$9,000
|Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence
|$81,969
|Kansas Department of Corrections
|$70,000
|Wyandotte
|Friends of Yates
|$47,770
|Unified Government Legal Department
|$100,735
|Unified Government District Attorney’s Office
|$150,130
|TOTAL
|$1,505,308
SASP Funds
|County
|Organization
|Grant
|Douglas
|The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center
|$73,952
|Ellis
|Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services
|$12,264
|Finney
|Family Crisis Center
|$24,876
|Harvey
|Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force
|$61,355
|Lyon
|SOS
|$23,561
|Sedgwick
|Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center
|$125,456
|Shawnee
|YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment
|$56,835
|Wyandotte
|Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault
|$202,616
|TOTAL
|$580,915
