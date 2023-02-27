Ottawa woman behind bars after meth found during late-night traffic stop

VASSAR, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Ottawa is behind bars in Osage Co. after meth was found in her vehicle during a late-night traffic stop.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, officials stopped a vehicle near the intersection of 229th Rd. and K-368 Highway, near Vassar, for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said they found methamphetamine in the driver’s possession.

The driver, identified as Andrea R. Conus, 46, of Ottawa, was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended and a previous warrant.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.