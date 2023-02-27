NWS: Liberal tornado damages home, power lines downed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Liberal, KS at 4:48 p.m. Sunday causing damage to a home and downed power lines.

Feb. 26 Liberal, KS funnel cloud (Pierce Ceneti)

Greg Sanders, Seward County Director of Emergency Management, confirmed the tornado touched down in southeast Liberal. He said one woman was minorly injured during the tornado by flying glass.

Sanders said one home was severely damaged, three mobile homes sustained damaged roofs and one was blown off it’s foundation. Sanders said many homes and vehicles windows were also damaged. Sanders said most of the damage happened in Sage Mobile Home Park near Blue Bell road.

County emergency management advises families who need to report damages to call 620-626-3270. The department will be checking neighborhoods and surveying the damage Monday.

Liberal Area Coalition is assisting families tonight who were displaced.

Multiple tornado warnings were issued through the mid-afternoon. Stick with Storm Team 12 as the storms continue to move throughout the state tonight.

You can follow 12 News live weather blog of storms happening in Kansas.

12 News has a crew headed to Liberal to provide more details about the damages.

