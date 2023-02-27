NWS: Liberal tornado damages home, power lines downed

Feb. 26 Liberal, KS damage to home
Feb. 26 Liberal, KS damage to home(Josh Mendoza)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Liberal, KS at 4:48 p.m. Sunday causing damage to a home and downed power lines.

Feb. 26 Liberal, KS funnel cloud
Feb. 26 Liberal, KS funnel cloud(Pierce Ceneti)

Greg Sanders, Seward County Director of Emergency Management, confirmed the tornado touched down in southeast Liberal. He said one woman was minorly injured during the tornado by flying glass.

Sanders said one home was severely damaged, three mobile homes sustained damaged roofs and one was blown off it’s foundation. Sanders said many homes and vehicles windows were also damaged. Sanders said most of the damage happened in Sage Mobile Home Park near Blue Bell road.

County emergency management advises families who need to report damages to call 620-626-3270. The department will be checking neighborhoods and surveying the damage Monday.

Liberal Area Coalition is assisting families tonight who were displaced.

Multiple tornado warnings were issued through the mid-afternoon. Stick with Storm Team 12 as the storms continue to move throughout the state tonight.

You can follow 12 News live weather blog of storms happening in Kansas.

12 News has a crew headed to Liberal to provide more details about the damages.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Michael Moten
One arrested, three hospitalized following shooting near Wild Horse Saloon
Hundreds gather to remember EHS student Allison Hess
Hundreds gather for prayer vigil to honor Emporia High School student
FILE
Details released into icy Wabaunsee Co. crash that took woman’s life
Aggravated assault suspect arrested after multiple vehicle pursuits
Man wanted for assault arrested after multiple vehicle pursuits

Latest News

FILE
New report finds Kansas among most average states for women
generic crash
At least one injured after pickup swerves on I-70, crashes into sign, wall, post
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Rain/snow mix Thursday into Thursday night
Mild to begin the week
Families of Topeka men killed in officer-involved shootings call for release of body cam footage
Families of Topeka men killed in officer-involved shootings call for release of body cam footage - clipped version