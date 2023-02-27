New report finds Kansas among most average states for women

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nationally and among states in the region, a new report has found Kansas to be among the most average states for women while Oklahoma was found to be the worst.

With March dubbed Women’s History Month to celebrate 51% of the population, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says that on Monday, Feb. 27, it released its report on 2023′s Best and Worst States for Women.

To find the most female-friendly states, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 25 key metrics. Data sets ranged from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventative health care to the female homicide rate.

The report ranked Kansas 36th overall with a total score of 48.97. The Sunflower State ranked 38th for women’s economic and social well-being and 32nd for women’s health care and safety.

To the west, Colorado ranked 27th overall with a total score of 54.68. It ranked 32nd for women’s economic and social well-being and 21st for women’s health care and safety. It also was home to the second-highest percentage of women-owned businesses.

To the north, Nebraska ranked 32nd overall with a total score of 50.91. It ranked 35th for women’s economic and social well-being and 23rd for women’s health care and safety. It was also found to be home to the third-lowest percentage of women-owned businesses. However, it tied Wisconsin for the highest high school graduation rate for women.

To the east, Missouri ranked 39th overall with a total score of 45.72. It ranked 40th for women’s economic and social well-being and 40th for women’s health care and safety.

Lastly, the worst state for women in the region - as well as nationally - for women was found to be Oklahoma which ranked 51st overall with a total score of 32.62. It ranked 51st for women’s economic and social well-being and 50th for women’s health care and safety. It tied with Louisiana for state with the fifth-lowest percentage of women who voted in the 2020 presidential election. It was also home to the second-largest rate of uninsured women and tied Alaska, Wyoming and Arkansas for the highest female homicide rate.

When comparing red states and blue states, WalletHub found that blue states were more friendly toward females.

The report found that the best states for women are:

Vermont New York Massachusetts Minnesota Connecticut

The report also found that the worst states for women are:

Oklahoma Mississippi Louisiana Arkansas Alabama

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

