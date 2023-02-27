Monday forecast: Mild and windy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - **WIND ADVISORY THROUGH 9AM** After the much needed rain last night, dry conditions are expected for the first half of the work week with unseasonably mild temperatures. The next chance of precipitation is Thursday into Thursday night.

Taking Action:

Use caution this morning from the storms last night, debris may exist on roads. Winds are also strong this morning so use caution in high profiled vehicles.

The chance for precipitation toward the end of the week will need to be monitored closely on impacts so keep checking back daily for updates.



After many spots received 0.25″-1′' of rain last night, dry conditions will be likely by sunrise which will continue until Thursday. It’ll be a mild start to the week before cooling down to end the week then warming back up by the weekend. The only uncertainty is the extent of clouds on several days otherwise there is high confidence on the overall weather pattern.

Normal High: 50/Normal Low: 28 (WIBW)

Today: Few clouds early otherwise plenty of sun and highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Winds W/NW 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds NW/E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds E/S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

More clouds are expected Wednesday but it remains mild to begin March before cooling down Thursday and Friday. While most of the precipitation will remain to the south with the storm system some areas may get some light precipitation Thursday night into Friday morning. Models are also developing some precipitation in north-central KS during the day Thursday so that will be something to monitor as well.

While most of Friday will be dry, can’t completely rule out leftover precipitation in the morning. Also some models are trying to develop some light rain Saturday around midday but will keep it dry for now.

