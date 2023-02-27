Manhattan teen arrested following alleged arson attempt

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old in Manhattan is behind bars after his arrest following an alleged attempted arson.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, officials were called to a home in Manhattan with reports of attempted arson.

When officials arrived, they said they found that Joseph Bauer Jr., 18, of Manhattan, had allegedly thrown a piece of clothing on a stove and turned it on in an attempt to set it on fire.

Officials noted that the clothing had been removed by a different person before it caught fire.

RCPD indicated that Bauer was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on attempted arson. He remains behind bars on a bond of $3,000.

