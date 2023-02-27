Male student at KU found dead in residence hall

(WIBW)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A male student at the University of Kansas was found dead in his dorm room on Monday afternoon around 1:54 p.m.

KU police officers responded to a welfare check at Lewis Residence Hall. Upon arrival, they discovered a male student whose identity will not be disclosed.

The cause of death is currently under investigation. Police said foul play is not suspected.

