Local agencies, school officials prepare for the worst in Hoyt training session

Officials train for an active shooter situation on Feb. 25, 2023.
Officials train for an active shooter situation on Feb. 25, 2023.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - Local agencies and school officials prepared for the worst scenarios during an active shooter training session in Hoyt.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday, Feb. 25, it joined Jackson Co. Emergency Management at Royal Valley High School in Hoyt for an active shooter training exercise hosted by the Royal Valley School District.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that area public safety agencies were invited to join in the exercise. The Hoyt Fire Department, Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Fire Department, Jackson Co. EMS, Hoyt Police Department, PBPN Police Department and other local agencies took the invitation up.

“I am very proud of our students, staff and administration along with our county’s public safety personnel to take the time and dedication to make this event happen,” said Sheriff Tim Morse. “School safety and security have to be a community’s top priority.  Our greatest asset is our children, and we should all be doing everything we possibly can to make them safe at school. I would also like to thank Deputy Joe Romans who has spent countless hours assessing the security needs for every school in our county and providing the needed training for our school personnel and students. This training event wouldn’t have been a success, or have taken place if it were not for his dedicated service.”

The Sheriff’s Office also indicated that all three Jackson Co. superintendents participated in the exercise.

