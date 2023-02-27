At least one injured after pickup swerves on I-70, crashes into sign, wall, post

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person from Topeka was injured after a pickup truck swerved over I-70 and hit a sign, a wall and a post.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 208 on westbound I-70 in Leavenworth Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1997 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Chandler R. Merriman, 19, of Topeka, had been headed west in the left lane when, for an unknown reason, the truck veered off the road to the left.

KHP noted that the pickup hit a barrier wall and chevron sign before it got back on the interstate where it then went off the road in the other direction and hit a delineator post.

Officials indicated that Merriman sustained suspected minor injuries, however, he was not taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, his two passengers, Braiden Arnold, 15, of Topeka, and Nicholas R. Holt, 27, of Jonesburg, Mo., both complained of pain at the scene but were also not hospitalized.

KHP said everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

