At least one injured after pickup swerves on I-70, crashes into sign, wall, post

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person from Topeka was injured after a pickup truck swerved over I-70 and hit a sign, a wall and a post.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 208 on westbound I-70 in Leavenworth Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1997 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Chandler R. Merriman, 19, of Topeka, had been headed west in the left lane when, for an unknown reason, the truck veered off the road to the left.

KHP noted that the pickup hit a barrier wall and chevron sign before it got back on the interstate where it then went off the road in the other direction and hit a delineator post.

Officials indicated that Merriman sustained suspected minor injuries, however, he was not taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, his two passengers, Braiden Arnold, 15, of Topeka, and Nicholas R. Holt, 27, of Jonesburg, Mo., both complained of pain at the scene but were also not hospitalized.

KHP said everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Moten
One arrested, three hospitalized following shooting near Wild Horse Saloon
Hundreds gather to remember EHS student Allison Hess
Hundreds gather for prayer vigil to honor Emporia High School student
FILE
Details released into icy Wabaunsee Co. crash that took woman’s life
Aggravated assault suspect arrested after multiple vehicle pursuits
Man wanted for assault arrested after multiple vehicle pursuits

Latest News

FILE
New report finds Kansas among most average states for women
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Rain/snow mix Thursday into Thursday night
Mild to begin the week
Families of Topeka men killed in officer-involved shootings call for release of body cam footage
Families of Topeka men killed in officer-involved shootings call for release of body cam footage - clipped version