KU snaps losing skid, defeats Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas women’s basketball snapped a three-game losing streak on Sunday, handling Oklahoma State 66-57 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Four Jayhawks scored in double figures, led by Chandler Prater’s 18 points.

KU is now 17-10 on the season, 7-9 in conference play. They rank 7th in the Big 12.

They’ll host Iowa State for their home finale on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

