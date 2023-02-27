KU snaps losing skid, defeats Oklahoma State
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas women’s basketball snapped a three-game losing streak on Sunday, handling Oklahoma State 66-57 at Allen Fieldhouse.
Four Jayhawks scored in double figures, led by Chandler Prater’s 18 points.
KU is now 17-10 on the season, 7-9 in conference play. They rank 7th in the Big 12.
They’ll host Iowa State for their home finale on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.
